Donald W. Coats
Donald W. Coats

Selma - Donald W. Coats, 90, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his residence, after a long and slowly progressive battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Donald was born December 16, 1929, in Jay County, the son of Bernard and Minnie (Abbott) Coats. He graduated from Governor I.P. Gray High School in Jay County and obtained his B.S. Degree in Business Administration from Ball State University.

Mr. Coats was Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and received a Korean Service medal with 2 bronze stars, as well as a UN Service medal.

After military honorable discharge and college, he worked in the Electronics Department at Ball Stores for many years as a Department Manager. In later years, he was employed with Central Manufacturing in Parker City.

Don was a member of Harris Chapel Church of the Nazarene, where he attended Kaye Whitehead's Sunday School Class.

Don enjoyed exercising at the YMCA and activities at his church. He found joy in his grandchildren, fishing, hunting, racing, mowing his yard, and being outdoors as much as possible.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Idola Coats, Selma; three children, James Coats (wife, Barbara), Selma, Donna Van Huis (husband, Brett), Westfield, Lori Wright (husband, Kent), Leavenworth, PA; six grandchildren, Sean Coats (wife, Ashley), Scott Coats (wife, Megan), Zachary Van Huis, Jared Wright, Bralen Wright, and Caleb Wright; two great grandchildren, Charlotte Coats and Hudson Coats; his sister, Maxine Garringer; a brother-in-law, Eugene Dynes; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Coats was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Minnie Coats; his brothers, Bob, Junior, and Raymond Coats; and a sister, Shirley Dynes.

Private Family Services will be held on Friday, July 10th , followed by burial at Antioch Cemetery, Portland, IN with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harris Chapel Church of the Nazarene, 10450 S. Co. Rd. 544 East, Selma, IN 47383, or Alzheimer's Association, online at www.alz.org.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.

In God we trust for all things.




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
