|
|
Donald Wallace
Winchester - Don Wallace A.K.A Miracle Man
On Saturday, February 29, 2020, Donald "Don" F. Wallace, loving husband and father of five children, was called home at age 83.
Don was born on January 2, 1937 in Portland, IN to William "Bill" and Frances (Spillman) Wallace. He grew up in Saratoga, IN and graduated from Saratoga High School. He served in the Indiana Army National Guard for eight years. Don worked as a process engineer at Sheller-Globe and in quality control at SilverTowne Mint and OMCO. On August 1, 1964, he married Theresa O'Donnell. They raised three sons and two daughters and celebrated 55 wonderful years of marriage.
Don was passionate and steadfast in his faith, despite facing many obstacles in the last twenty years of life. He loved enjoying the outdoors, spending time with his family, participating in and watching a variety of sports, and eating lots of sweets. He was known for his unconditional kindness, joyful spirit, and contagious smile and deeply admired for his compassionate soul.
Don was preceded in death by his father, Bill, his mother, Frances, his brother, Bill, and his daughter, Kathy. He is survived by his wife Theresa, four children: Tom Wallace, Rita Graft (Steve), Tony Wallace, and Robert "Bob" McCoy (Shelly), his brothers Bob and Jim, several nieces and nephews, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Walker Funeral Home, with Pastor Keith Huffman officiating. Burial will follow at Reitenour Cemetery in Ridgeville. Friends and family may call from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, March 2 and an hour before the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Winchester Animal Shelter.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020