|
|
Donald Whitehead
- - Donald Whitehead, 88, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at his home.
He was the son of Margaret and Dale, was born on April 24, 1930. Siblings Murvel, Deverl, Norman and Jo Ann Whitehead. Husband of Carole Jean Biltz of 69 years.
He was the father of five children, Valeria Whitehead, Eileen Jones (husband, Robert), Brian Whitehead (wife, Annie Sirotniak), Annette Downing (husband, Brent), and Carla Tuttle (husband, John).
Grandfather of Ryan, Amanda, Natalie and Branden Downing, Aaron Hassett, Jennifer Kahalekomo, Jason Nickey, Kristen Whitehead, and Vanessa Phillips.
Great-grandfather, and uncle of several of God's children he considered his own.
Don was a Korean Veteran serving in the U.S. Army after completing helicopter school. He was a teacher at McKinley elementary before becoming the director of adult education at the Muncie Career Center. He was also on Advisory Board for Habitat for Humanity, Better Way, and Muncie Mission, and member of Friend's Memorial Church. His favorite past time was fishing in his early years and spending time in his garden.
Don wanted to thank all of his family and team of care givers who helped care for him in his last days at home.
Services to celebrate Don's life will be held at Friends Memorial Church, 418 W. Adams at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday April 27, 2019.
Family and friends may call at 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Friends Church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Kindred at Home, 9785 Crosspoint Boulevard, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46256, or Friends Memorial Church 418 West Adams Street, Muncie, Indiana 47305, or Safe Harbor Apostolic Church 3500 E. Race St., Muncie, IN. 47303.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 25, 2019