Donald William Skeel, Jr.
Cabot, AR - Donald William Skeel, Jr., age 68, of Cabot, Arkansas passed away on April 13, 2019. He was born on March 29, 1951 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Donald William Skeel, Sr. and Barbara Jean Miller-Skeel.
He served proudly in the United States Air Force, and he was a Vietnam Era Veteran. He was the Athletic Director at Little Rock AFB and was a member of the 314thSquadron. Don was a 1969 Muncie Central High School graduate and after graduation attended Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, where he was a Ball State Student Football Coach at Muncie Central High School. Don (Bill) loved being a loving husband, father, Pampy, brother and friend to all that knew him. He touched many lives while being an official with the AAU Powerlifting Association, a member and supporter of Ducks Unlimited, Cabot Youth Sports, Texas High School Officiating, Virginia Officials, Washington State Officials, Indiana Officials Association, California Officials Association, Crippled Mallard Hunt Club, Disabled Americans Veterans (DAV) Association and Pop Warner Football. Don (Bill) was a football coach at Hellenikon Air Base High School in Greece, played defense on base football teams on the Air Force Bases worldwide, he played fastpitch baseball as a catcher on the Air Force Bases worldwide, he was the Mediterranean Boxing Champion (by request of his weight class) while in the Air Force, he was the Commissioner of multiple community sports organization and Commissioner of various official organizations worldwide. He officiated Texas High School football, other levels of football, baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball, powerlifting, soccer, various youth sports coach and official, to name the highlights and some very unusual worldwide sports. He was a water safety instructor and pool director at various bases worldwide and Cramer Sports Trainer. He worked with and was a supporter of the Special Olympics for many years. In his free time, he mentored Cabot baseball players and other Youth sports worldwide, and he enjoyed going hunting, fishing and being outdoors.
He is preceded in death by his sister Connie Shull, grandmother Mildred Skeel, sister-in-law Ellen Slavey, sister-in-law Pam Williams, and nephew Chris Shull.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 49 years Catherine Anne Skeel; children Benjamin William Skeel (Diane) and Brandy Suzanne Mayhair (Joey); six grandchildren Cole Thomas, Baylee Skeel-Duncan (Nathan), Adam Mayhair, Kaitlin Mayhair, Brayden Skeel and McCall Mayhair; great-grandchildren Scarlett Branham and Leo Mayhair; sibling Keith Skeel (Carol); brothers-in-law David Williams (Betty), Dan Williams, and John Shull; cousins Mike and Carol Skeen; as well as many friends and relatives.
Visitation will be on Friday April 19, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at A Natural State Funeral Service with interment to follow at 16thSection Cemetery, Austin, Arkansas.
Arrangements are under the trusted direction of A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas, 72076. 501-982-3400.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 28, 2019