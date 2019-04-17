|
Donna Elliott Foust
Indian Land, SC - Donna Elliott Foust of Indian Land, SC went home to be with her Lord on April 13, 2019, following a seven-year battle with Alzheimer's. She is now free of the struggle from this disease and is rejoicing in Heaven.
Born on March 18, 1940, in Hartford City, IN, she was the daughter of the late Virgil (Sr.) and Lela Elliott.
Donna is survived by son, Donald Foust (Jr.) and his wife, Monique; two daughters, Dee Hellis and her husband, Stan and Debbie Troxell and her husband, Jerry; one brother, Duane Elliott and his wife, Rosie; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Rodney, Ronald, Virgil (Jr.), and Rusty; sister, Peggy Sheppard.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, April 20 at Garden of Memory, 10703 N Old State Rd, Muncie, IN 47303. A time of fellowship, sharing memories and refreshments will follow the service at Town Acres Church of Christ, 2411 E Riggin Rd, Muncie, IN 47303.
Donna's last wish was for all of us to pay forward our love and kindness to others.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fortmillfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 17, 2019