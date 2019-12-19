|
|
Donna F. Marsh
Colonie, NY - Donna F. Marsh, 75, of Colonie, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Muncie, Indiana and was the daughter of the late George and Anna Lewman Easton.
Donna was a wonderful caregiver and enjoyed engaging with people. She was a home aide and hairdresser. For many years, Donna was a real estate agent with Century 21 in Muncie, Indiana. She enjoyed baking, gardening, canning, tending to her flowers and waterskiing. Donna cherished her grandchildren and loved to attend their many activities.
She is the beloved mother of Monica L. Marsh (Wayne Sivaslian), Christi Marsh (Eric Larcom), Bill Marsh and Melanie (Troy) Smith. Donna is the sister of Dale and David Easton and the late Robert Easton. She is much loved grandmother of Nicole Hall (Adam), Jacqulynn Cook (John Flauding), Eric Larcom II, Jonathon Larcom and Shelby Smith. Great grandmother of Grayson, Laniya, Malachi and Amani.
Funeral Services will be held in Albany, NY on Sunday. Interment will be at a later date in Muncie. Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research, PO Box 650309, Dept. 41831, Dallas, TX 75265-0309. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019