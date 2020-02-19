|
Donna Faye Dodds, 85, passed away at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Bridgewater Centre Health & Rehab in Hartford City, IN.
She was born in Dunkirk on November 10, 1934. Her parents Charles N. and Clara C. (Davis) Fenner preceded her in death.
Donna graduated from Hartford City High School in 1953.
She married Robert Raymond "Ray" Dodds Sr., on November 27, 1954 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Hartford City. He passed away on July 22, 2018.
Donna retired from Hooks Drug Store where she worked for many years. She was a member of Bethel Center Church of the Brethren and a former member of the Bethel Center Church of the Brethren Woman's Fellowship.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed cross word search puzzles.
Donna will be sadly missed by her children, Lou Ann Shull of Hartford City, Lori R. (husband, Mark) Elliott of Montpelier, Robert "Bob" R. (wife, Jodi) Dodds Jr. of Hartford City and Lisa R. (husband, Bobby) Wilson of Kendallville; grandchildren, Rae Ann Shull, Robert W. Shull II, Marcus Elliott, Adam Dodds, Amy Dodds and Raun Tilson; great-grandchildren, Lydia Ann Dodds, Nevaeh M. Tilson, Tyrrha B. Tilson, Gwynevere R. Tilson, Olivia Adams, Mason Adams and Sofia Dodds; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Megan F. Tilson and sisters, Mary Jane Kaufman and Doris I. Gray.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City with Rev. Lloyd Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Hartford City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Memorials may be sent to Bethel Center Church of the Brethren, 1770 West State Road 26, Hartford City, IN 47348
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020