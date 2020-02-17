|
|
Donna J. Slain
Muncie - Donna J. Slain, 87, of Muncie, IN passed away Saturday afternoon, February 15, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 22, 1932 in Delaware County, IN the daughter of Archie M. and Mildred (Gibson) Knotts. She was a 1950 graduate of Jefferson Township High School.
Donna retired in 1993, after more than 25 years as a clerk of the US Postal Service. She enjoyed spending her leisure time taking walks, traveling and working genealogy.
She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Brenda Slain (special friend, Dave) of Muncie, IN; a son, Randy Slain of Mattawan, MI; a sister, Thelma Hemphill of Duncan, OK; five grandchildren, Jared Slain, Brooke Gallagher (husband, Joe), Wesley Slain (wife, Sue Ann), William Slain and Sean Slain (wife, Chelsea); eight great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Lela Thennes and Sue Short; and four brothers, Dale, Harold, Lee and Allen Knotts.
A service to celebrate Donna's life will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Burial will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery of Muncie, IN. Family and friends may call to share and remember from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19th, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Little Red Door, 2311 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47303 or www.littlereddoor.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020