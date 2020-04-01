|
|
Donna Jean Patterson
Muncie - Donna Jean Patterson 79, was born August 5, 1941 to Shelton and Goldie (Young) Kelley in Muncie, IN. She attended Muncie Community Schools. With her love of helping people in mind, Donna furthered her education and chose a career in nursing. Donna worked at Ball Memorial Hospital as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) and retired after 28 years of service.
She professed a hope in Christ and was a dedicated member of Greater Grace Apostolic Church under the leadership of Bishop Kendrick Winburn for many years before her health began to fail. She was Known for her creative spirit and her infectious laugh. Donna enjoyed arts and crafts and was a sought-after seamstress. Spending time with family and friends was her favorite pastime.
Donna was united in marriage to Jollopy Branson and to this union seven children were nurtured, five sons; Bernard Branson, Jollophy Branson, Darryl Deon (Sheri) Davis, Dewayne (Pamela) Branson, DeJuan (Angela) Branson and two daughters; LaVora (Darrell) Cooper and Kimberly Williams. She later married Garland "Pat" Patterson though no children were born to this union, he was still a father to her children and a grandfather to her grandchildren.
After a brave and courageous battle, on Friday, March 27, 2020 she departed this earthly life to be with her Lord and Savior.
Donna leaves to cherish her memory; her children, bonus sons; Bishop Kendrick (Marilean) Winburn and Minister Aaron (Jeannine) Lake, a sister, Ruth Ann (David) Blair, bonus sisters; Elizabeth Parkman, Marcella Bryant and Rosa Doris, 23 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
She will be greeted in the kingdom of heaven by her parents, a brother Bernard Phillips, sisters; Sylvia Pollard and Martha Jo Gulliford, granddaughter Te'Nina Cates Branson, Great-grandson Carson Branson and great granddaughter Jessiah Holliday. A Viewing ONLY will be from 10:00am til 12noon Friday, April 3, 2020, Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service of Muncie, IN 900 E. Kirby Ave. Muncie, IN. 47302 Service entrusted by Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020