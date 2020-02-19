|
|
Donna M. (Nelson) Franklin, 93, passed away Monday evening February 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on May 9, 1926 in Muncie, to the late Merrill and Hazel (Clark) Nelson. She was a 1944 graduate of Daleville High School and worked for her father at his hardware store along with working at the Bronco Restaurant in Daleville.
Donna and Glenn Franklin were married on November 21, 1947 in Daleville. They shared 69 wonderful years together until his passing on December 2, 2016. She is also preceded in death by her parents and sisters Mary Katherine Nelson and Ruth Clevenger.
Donna's faith was of utmost importance to her. She was a member of the Daleville Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #568 of Daleville. She received her 75th year membership pin last March 2019.
Donna was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, enjoying family gatherings, most especially over the holidays. She enjoyed knitting, Wii bowling, IU basketball, reading and watching hummingbirds along with other wildlife from her sunporch. She loved traveling with Glenn in their RV taking family travels to Myrtle Beach for several years, camping at state parks, going out west and visiting family members.
Survivors include her three children, Jeff Franklin of St. Louis, Karen Franklin of Kokomo, and Denise (Rick) McCrocklin of Daleville; five grandchildren, Jennifer Timmerberg(Bob), Josh Franklin (Elizabeth), Melissa Collins(Nate), Dustin Royal and Elizabeth Royal; three great grandchildren, Jordan, Elijah, and Braxton; several nieces and nephews; and her "adopted" children, JoEllen Mayfield of Kokomo and Mike & Ramona Haggstrom of Daleville.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 8212 South Walnut Street, Daleville. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery, Muncie.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-8 PM and one hour before the services on Friday.
Memorials may be made to the Compassus Hospice, 3530 Fox Ridge Lane, Muncie, IN 47303.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020