Donna Mae Barger
Muncie - Donna Mae Barger, age 75, of Muncie, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Donna was born March 30, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Ruth Ann (Yocum) Bertram and Virgil Bertram. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles "Chuck" Bertram. As a woman of strong faith, she attended The Gathering in Muncie, Indiana. She loved being with her husband, children, grandchildren, and her cats. Donna enjoyed her crafts, such as knitting and crocheting, cross stitching, quilting, and took to coloring drawings later in life. She also enjoyed attending shows and events in the community, Gospel Sings, traveling, collecting tea pot sets, and eating dark chocolate. Donna will be missed by her family and friends and remembered as a fun loving, dainty, beautiful lady.
Donna is survived by her husband, Richard Barger; son, Rick Neidenberger (Mary Beth); daughter, Christine Garmon (Robert); son, Michael Neidenberger (Martha); step-son, Jason Barger (Linh); step-daughter, Cami Jones (Pat); step-son, Wade Barger (Kathy Hrapek); step-son, Dallas Barger; 12 grandchildren, Mallory, Tanna, Katie, Anna, Matthias, Kylie, Grant, Lilly, Peyton, Olivia Kate, and Evelyn Grace; and 2 great-grandchildren, Liam and Olivia.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Little & Sons Funeral Home, 4901 E. Stop Eleven Road, Indianapolis, Indiana, followed by a funeral service at 6:00 PM.
Contributions in her memory may be made to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.littleandsonsindianapolis.com for the Barger family.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 4, 2019