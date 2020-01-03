Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Donna Mae Threet


1939 - 2020
Donna Mae Threet

Elizabethtown - Ms. Donna Mae Threet (Reum), 80 years old, passed away on December 30, 2019 in Columbus, IN where she lived with her daughter and family.

Donna was born on May 23, 1939 in Muncie, IN to Lola and Anton (Tony)Reum. She loved antiques, planting flowers, spending time with her family and keeping up with her family history. She always knew who was who, when it came to distant relatives and where they were from.

Donna loved to go to fall festivals and antique shops. She could pick something out and automatically know where she was going to hang it in her house. She was also the queen of Facebook!

She is preceded in death by her Father Anton(Tony) Reum, Mother Lola May Reum, Son Tony Ray Ward and Grandson Christopher Masiongale.

Survivors include her brother Richard Reum (wife, Karen); her children, Diana White (husband, Jeff), Lisa Rodriguez (husband, Joseph) Kim Pope (husband, Todd) Kristi Delk (fiancé, Scott) and Kelli Holman (husband, David); many grandchildren, great grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nephews and nieces; and her best friend, Bella (grand-dog).

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the mortuary.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
