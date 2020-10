Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna R. Garrett 64, transition on Friday, October 2, 2020. Viewing will be Friday, October 9, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm. At Foston Funeral Home 816 Franklin St. Clarksville, TN. 37040 Graveside Service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:00pm. You can send Condolences to email: fostonfuneralhome@yahoo.com Service entrusted to Gholar & Gholar.









