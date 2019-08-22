Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Donna Rae (Buck) Frontz


1974 - 2019
Donna Rae (Buck) Frontz Obituary
Donna Rae (Buck) Frontz

Muncie - Donna Rae (Buck) Frontz, 44, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her residence with family and friends.

She was born on September 7, 1974 in Muncie, the daughter of Kenneth and Barbara (Foster) Buck.

Donna graduated from Muncie Southside High School and attended Ball State University.

She worked at Olan Mills and Anderson Dental Clinic. Donna was a member of Westside United Baptist Church. She loved music and her two sons.

Survivors include her two sons, Shadden Frontz and Collin Frontz; parents, Kenneth and Barbara Buck; brother, Schuyler Buck (Mary Louise); and niece and nephew, Angela Buck and Spenser Buck.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Buck.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the mortuary.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family for funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 22, 2019
