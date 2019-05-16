|
Donnie Turner
Albany - Donnie Turner, age 72, Albany, died Friday May 10, 2019 at AMG Specialty Hospital, Muncie, following an extended illness. Born in Muncie on April 7, 1947, he grew up in Albany and was a graduate of Ivy Technical College. Donnie was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged. He worked in bakeries in Muncie and Albany and at the Muncie Travel Lodge for several years. At age 65 he retired from Ball State University where he did custodial work. He was a softball coach in Albany for several years and was a member of the American Legion. Being with his grandchildren and going to the casino were his favorite past times.
Survivors include a son: Craig Turner (wife: Lora), Lafayette; two daughters: Melinda "Mindy" Turner, Muncie, and Kristie (Turner) Nichols, Muncie; a sister: Debbie Meadows, Albany; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a niece: Amanda Meadows, a nephew: Brandon Meadows, and two great-nieces.
His parents and sister are deceased.
Graveside services will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Strong Cemetery with military rites provided by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard. Burial will follow.
Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 16, 2019