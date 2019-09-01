Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel
Donzel B. Quinton


1923 - 2019
Donzel B. Quinton Obituary
Donzel B. Quinton

Muncie - Donzel B. Quinton, 95, passed away Friday evening, August 30, 2019, at Signature Health Care.

He was born in Greeneville, TN on September 2, 1923, the son of Charles and Effie (Reynolds) Quinton, graduated from Laurel High School, then served in the US Navy for thirty years, during WWII, The Korean War, The Vietnam War, and received various engineering degrees from MIT.

After retiring from the US Navy, Mr. Quinton owned and operated a construction company in Edenton, NC.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge since 1942, Scottish Rite, Shriners International, and Knights Templar.

Surviving are two daughters, Sandy Perkins and Sheryl Bolt (husband, Mike); four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Everrett Quinton (wife, Anita); several nieces and nephews including Janice Hopper whom he lived with for the past fifteen years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Velma; three sisters; and eight brothers.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.

Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 1, 2019
