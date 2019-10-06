Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Dora Mae Felton


1930 - 2019
Dora Mae Felton Obituary
Dora Mae Felton

Muncie - Dora Mae Felton, 89, passed away peacefully at home on October 1, 2019 with family by her side. Dora was born March 10, 1930 to Bennie and Rebecca (Reeder) Grace in East Dalton Missouri and graduated from high school in 1948. Dora soon married Ralph "Pappy" Felton and they spent 68 years together before his passing in 2017. She was a dedicated mother and raised her family while working at Exide Corporation, the superintendent of the Delaware County Children Home for 18 years, then Home Health Care as a caregiver retiring after more than 15 years of service. She volunteered at the senior citizens center where she enjoyed playing bingo and euchre with friends.

Survivors include her son Benny (Significant other Yvonne Overbay) Felton, granddaughter; Melissa, great-grandchild; Jawaun Henley and niece; Stacy Patton

Her husband Ralph "Pappy" Felton, brother-in-law; Richard and his wife Eileen Felton, brother-in-law Jonny Felton and nephew Derick Felton preceded Dora in passing.

Funeral services will be at Parson Mortuary 801 W. Adams Street, Muncie, at 1:00 pm on Wednesday October 9, 2019. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.

Friends may call from 12:00 pm until the time of the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 6, 2019
