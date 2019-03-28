Doreen Cebulski Johnson



Yorktown - Doreen Cebulski Johnson, 62 of Yorktown, Indiana was born July 15, 1956 to Leonard and Dolores Cebulski, of South Bend, Indiana. After a challenging five-year journey with cancer, she passed into the arms of God on March 25, 2019. Doreen was an extraordinary wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, nurse, leader, mentor, executive, and friend to so many.



She graduated from St. Joseph High School in South Bend, attended Ball State University graduating with a BS in Nursing and MA in Executive Development. Licensed as an RN in Indiana, she held specialty certifications from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and she was a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).



Doreen was employed by IU Health BMH from 1978 - 2016 in various roles leading up to her role as Vice President, Patient Care Services in 1991 and Chief Nursing Officer in 2002. Due to her illness, she left her position in 2016. Doreen was the 2017 recipient of a BSU Outstanding Women of Achievement Award for Distinction in Executive Nursing Leadership and Community Service.



A life-long Catholic, she was a member of St. Francis of Assisi University Parish and Newman Center where her faith grew through worship, Bible studies and volunteering.



Her hobbies included traveling, reading, journal writing, painting, herb gardening, cooking and vacationing at Dale Hollow Lake, Merritt Island, Florida and on European river cruises.



She is survived by her husband of 39 years Patrick W. Johnson, sons Tyler L. Johnson, Indianapolis, and Austin M. Johnson, Yorktown, her mother, Dolores (Laskowski) Cebulski, South Bend, Indiana, sisters Dianne M. Peterson, (Gerry) of Merritt Island, Florida, and Anne M. Zulas, of South Bend, Indiana. Her Johnson family includes her mother-in-law Patricia A. Johnson, brother-in-law Phillip, sisters-in-law Carrie, Stephanie and Amanda. Extended family members include: aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and one great niece.



She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard S. Cebulski and her father-in-law John P. Johnson.



An inspirational leader, Doreen was humble but confident, ambassadorial yet able to stand by her convictions. She set a high bar for all of us regarding loyalty to family and friends. She will lead in her death, as she led in her life, with fortitude and joy. She didn't lose her brave battle against cancer — through Christ, she won an early victory over death by the Grace of God. She is alive in Christ forever!



Friends and family may visit at the Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel on Sunday March 31, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Friends and family may also visit from 10:00 am until 11:00 am, prior to the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi at 1200 W Riverside Ave, Muncie, IN 47303. The Mass will be held at 11:00 am at St. Francis, on Monday April 1, 2019 with Father Brian Doerr officiating. Burial will follow at Jones Cemetery, IN -332 and CR 820W, Yorktown, IN. Meeks Mortuary and Crematory is handling the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to: IU Health BMH Foundation's



Nursing Education fund (NURSED) or the BSU Foundation's School of Nursing fund for Nursing Faculty Development (#6301), or the Soup Kitchen of Muncie. Published in The Star Press on Mar. 28, 2019