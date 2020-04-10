|
|
Doris Jean Beaty
Parker City - Doris Jean Beaty, 83, of Parker City, passed away on April 8, 2020 at Parker Health and Rehab. She was born on March 8, 1937 in Wheeling, IN to the late Buster and Mary Dunlap.
Doris was a waitress at Richard's Restaurant for over 20 years. She loved to rummage sale and shop. She was a former member of Mayfield Church of the Nazarene for many years.
Doris was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend whom will be missed by many; including her loving children: Pam (Jim) Riggins, Dave Smith, Diane Stewart, Curt Beaty, and Kim Hobson; brother, Jim Dunlap; 15 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Doris was also preceded in death by her twin sister, Dorothy Ingram; brother-in-law, Carl Ingram; first husband and father of her child, Sonny Smith; and second husband and father of her children, Curtis Beaty.
Due to our recent environmental health state, funeral matters will be held privately for the family. Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, has been honored to assist the family during their loss. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020