|
|
Doris Jean (Kinnett) Harless
New Castle - Doris Jean Harless (Kinnett) 92, resident of New Castle but a longtime resident of Sulphur Springs, passed away May 2, 2020 at Henry County Memorial Hospital in New Castle. She was born May 30, 1927 the daughter of Tony and Pearl (Craig) Kinnett. She was a graduate of Sulphur Springs High School and retired from Delco Remy on May 1, 1977 after 30 years of service. She married Glendall "Pete" Harless on December 11, 1949 and they were married for 57 years. Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, sister; Myrtle Hunnington, Lucille Dennis, Wilma Olinger and Eva Daniels, brothers; Lee, Lovell, and William "Bill" Kinnett. She is survived by her son, Randy (Debra) Harless of Pendleton and grand daughter, Rachel Harless of Indianapolis, sister-in-laws, Betty Kinnett of Sulphur Springs, Pearle Gill of Muncie, and Lucille Harless of New Castle, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and extended family member. Graveside services will be held at Miller Cemetery on Monday at 2:00 PM with CDC compliance for the safety of the family. Please share your condolences at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press from May 8 to May 9, 2020