|
|
Doris Mae Rhea
Muncie - Doris Mae Rhea, 89, passed away peacefully in her home with her loving family by her side on Wednesday evening, December 11, 2019.
She was born on March 4, 1930 in Louisville, KY, and the daughter of Earl and Mary Rose Givan. She was raised in Stilesville, IN and graduated from Stilesville High School in 1946.
Doris met Leroy Rhea on a blind date, and were married on June 19, 1948 and moved to Indianapolis so Leroy could attend Butler University. Doris worked as an office secretary supporting Leroy through his Pharmacy degree until his graduation in 1951. Doris and Leroy started their family in 1951, which grew to 6 children, 11 grandchildren, and many more step-and-great grandchildren. In 1957 Doris and Leroy purchased the Owl Drug Store and moved to Muncie. The Rhea family proudly owned and operated the Owl Drug Store until 1995.
One of Doris's greatest accomplishments was returning to Ball State University and acquiring her Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology in 1989. Doris worked as the bookkeeper for the Owl Drug Stores, and worked side by side with Leroy to provide community pharmacy to Muncie. Doris also was the RCIA coordinator for St. Francis of Assisi for several years and touched many people's lives with her commitment and incredible strength to the Catholic faith.
Throughout her adult and professional life, Doris was active in many community and professional organizations. Among them were: Womens Organization National Association Retail Druggists (WONARD), Red Hats of Muncie, Dissonant Distaffs, Ball Memorial Hospital Woman's Auxiliary, Ball Memorial Hospital Volunteer, Cardinal Varsity Club, Civic Theatre Board, Daughters of Isabella, Hallmark Gold Star Member, Minnetrista Cultural Center, Muncie Symphony League Board Member. Doris was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
Some of Doris's favorite activities were attending Ball State Football and Basketball games, Emen's Auditorium Artist Series, Indianapolis Colts Fan, and her daily crossword puzzles and Words with Friends.
Doris is survived by children Robert (Heidi) Rhea of Mandeville LA, Darlene (Larry) Porter of Spartanburg SC, Suzanne (Steve) Crabtree of Elizabethtown KY, Michael (Paul Wilds) Rhea of San Francisco CA, and daughter in law Barbara Rhea, along with 11 grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren, and many more great grandchildren; her furry companion, Manning.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband Leroy E. Rhea, mother and father, Earl and Mary Rose Givan, and her step sister Elizabeth Hamsley, and two sons, Daniel and Leroy Rhea II.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1200 W. Riverside, with Father Dave Hellmann officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Monday, December 16, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1200 W. Riverside, Muncie, IN 47303 or Kindred Hospice, 9785 Crosspoint Boulevard, Suite 104, Indianapolis, IN 46256, or the .
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019