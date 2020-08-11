Doris (Daniels) Mantock
Doris (Daniels) Mantock, 60, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Parker Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Muncie on Saturday, July 16, 1960, the daughter of Clarence and Mary (Logan) Daniels. She graduated from Monroe Central High School. Doris married Scott Mantock, and they raised two children, Corey and Amanda.
Doris loved being at the lake. She loved being with her family. Doris worked at Monroe Central Schools in food service and custodial service. She loved being with the little children there. Later, she worked as a nurse's aide at Parker Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, and loved working with the residents there.
Doris is survived by her husband, Scott; son, Corey Mantock (Katie); daughter, Amanda Mantock; brothers, Lonnie Daniels, and Roger Daniels (Mary Dobbs); sisters, Karen Moreford (Charles), Eva Fiscus (Andy), and Kathy Weddle (Gert); grandchildren, Caydence Mantock, Wesley Mantock, and Korbyn Mantock; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mary Daniels; and sisters, Mona Chapman and Debbie Bond.
Funeral services will be Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 4600 W Kilgore Ave, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank Parker Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for the wonderful way they took care of Doris.
Due to the COVID19 PANDEMIC, a mask is required at the service and visitation. To be safe, remember to adhere to the six foot social distancing.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
.