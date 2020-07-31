1/1
Doris (Coffey) Martin
Doris (Coffey) Martin

Wayne County - Doris (Coffey) Martin, 81, of Muncie, passed away at her son's residence on Thursday, July 30, 2020 after a brief illness from cancer. Doris was born May 3, 1939 in Wayne County, KY, the daughter of Walter and Effie (Lair) Coffey. Doris graduated from Wayne County High School and Cumberland College, Williamsburg, KY, with an Associate's Degree in Elementary Education. She taught at Mt. Pisgah Elementary for 2 years.

She moved to Eaton, IN, with her husband and child and lived most of her life there. She became a homemaker and cared for their children. She loved to work in the yard and garden as well as sew and quilt. She also loved to spend time with her family. She was active in her church and helped out anywhere she could.

Surviving family members include her two sons: Stephyn "Steve" Martin (wife, Dawn) of Muncie and Baron Martin (wife, Melissa) of Muncie; 4 grandchildren: Stephyn Martin of Yorktown, Dylan Martin (wife, Dayna) of Muncie, Tyler Martin of Muncie, and Hunter Martin of Muncie; 4 great-grandchildren: Dori, Lizzi, Jolene, and Madison Martin; sister, Carla Compton (husband, Andrew) of Waco, KY; in-laws, and several nieces and nephews.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 59 years, Estel Martin; siblings: Paul Coffey and Edith Coffey; and first husband.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m., also in the Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Nathan Watson. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
