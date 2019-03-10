Dorothea A. Jones



Muncie - Dorothea A. Jones, 87, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Yorktown Manor in Yorktown, Indiana.



She was born September 17, 1931 in Muncie, IN, the daughter of Lucius and Anna (Newlin) McDonnel she attended Muncie Schools and graduated from Paoli High School in 1949.



In addition to her work as a homemaker, Dorothea was a 60 year member of Corinth United Methodist Church where she was active in the Tuesday morning Bible Study. She loved to paint and draw and was at one time a member of the Muncie Artist Guild. She also enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles. She volunteered with Cub scouts where she served as Den Mother.



She is survived by three sons; Leonard Jones, Kevin Jones, Danny Jones (Sue); a daughter, Joy Jones (Bill); three grandchildren, Tammi Arnold (Gary), Joshua Jones, Ian Jones; and five great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert "Dick" Jones; two grandchildren, Carla Pence and Scott Jones.



Services will be held at Corinth United Methodist Church, 3200 W Co Rd 400 S, Muncie, IN 47302 on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.



Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.



Memorial contributions may be made to The Corinth United Methodist Church, 3200 W Co Rd 400 S, Muncie, IN 47302.



Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com Published in The Star Press on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary