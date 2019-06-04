|
Dorothy Ann Sheridan
Muncie - Dorothy Ann Sheridan, 86, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Albany Health and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.
She was born on Saturday, October 1, 1932, in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Earl and Mildred (Brunton) Gibson. Dorothy was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. She owned and operated Gibson's Arena and loved skating, boating, mowing and gardening. Dorothy also enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting activities.
Survivors include her husband, George Sheridan, Muncie, Indiana; four children, Beth (husband, Mark) Griffith, Becky (husband, Phil) Hazelbaker, George (wife, Christie) Sheridan Jr., and Tom (wife, Jennifer) Sheridan; five grandchildren, Josh (wife Lauren) Griffith, Jeremy (fiancé, Deven Williams) Hazelbaker, Danielle (husband, Keith) Sofiak, Olivia (husband, Noah) Brown, and Natalie (Joey Flores) Mers; eight great-grandchildren, Hayden, George Henry, Kolten, Ronan, Xavier, Fiona, Violet, and one more on the way; sister, Marilyn (husband, Larry) Bowser; and sister-in-law, Patty Gibson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one grandson, Jason Griffith.
Services to honor Dorothy's life will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Reverend Jim Ballenger officiating. Entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the , 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46240.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 4, 2019