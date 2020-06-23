Dorothy Ann "Dot" (Hoerst) Smithson-Beeson



Parker City - Dorothy Ann "Dot" (Hoerst) Smithson-Beeson, 89 years young, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19th, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Born on January 11, 1931, in Sharonville, OH., and was the eldest child of the late George J. and Juanita K. (Grater) Hoerst. After graduating from Winchester High School in 1948, she attended Amber's Beauty School in Muncie, IN and later became owner and operator of Dot's Beauty Shop in Parker City, IN. She married her longtime love, David G. Smithson in August of 1950, who preceded her in death in 1994. Later, Dot worked for the City of Parker, the U.S. Government and various other jobs throughout her life. Dot was loving, giving, beautiful, funny and often ornery. She had many interests and her hands and mind were always busy. She enjoyed crafting, playing games with family, square dancing, watching her Hallmark movies, rooting on her favorite college team and cooking. She was an excellent baker and enjoyed baking pans of peanut butter fudge and taking them to the hospital to her nurses. She enjoyed playing Mrs. Santa at Christmas time and was affectionately known as G-dot or Grandma Dot to many. She loved people and was loved by many. She truly never met a stranger or if she did, they didn't stay a stranger long. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and Second Saturday Stampers. She survived by her children, Constance Keefe (Kevin), Jackie Blankenbaker (John), Cindi Perkins (Jim), and Laura Ferrell, stepsons John Beeson (Linda) and Mark Beeson; grandchildren Broc Wilburn (Jessica), Lauren Felts (Erik), Meghan Nemyer (Mark), Morgan Perkins, Audrey Duncan (Matt), Amanda Anderson (Ryan), Elizabeth Keefe, and seven great grandchildren, Madison, Grayson, Gabby, Brynn, Rhodey, Max and Collin. She is also survived by a brother Paul Hoerst (Jane), sisters Sandy Barrett, Janet Homan (Roy), Terri Holmes (Rick), sisters-in-law, Sarah (Smithson) Daily, Judy (Erwin) Hoerst and many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents, She was preceded in death by her first husband David G. Smithson, second husband Philip B. Beeson, brother Donald Hoerst, brothers-in-law Ronald Barrett, Larry Dailey, Son-in-law Scottie Ferrell and grandson Andrew Necessary. We ask friends and family to join us as we celebrate her life Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 11 AM to 2 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Farmland Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM with Pastor Rusty Clements officiating. Burial will be held at Hopewell Cemetery in Farmland, IN. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Community Foundation of Greater Ft. Wayne (The Scottie "APSF" Ferrell Memorial Scholarship) or Monroe Central Scholarship Fund (Science Department). Please be assured that for your health & safety all CDC, Government and Local Health Department recommendations and guidelines are followed (facility maximum of people at one time up to social distancing allowance for square footage, masks are to be worn while in attendance, social distancing is clearly marked, hand washing stations and sanitizers available, extra cleaning and disinfecting measures have been taken). Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store