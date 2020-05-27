|
|
Dorothy (Dillon) Bradbury
Indianapolis - Dorothy Mary (Dillon) Bradbury, age 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
She was born Thursday, May 21, 1925, in Delaware County, Indiana, at the home of her Null grandparents, to Charles Joseph and Gladys (Null) Dillon.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Robert Franklin Bradbury. She is survived by her two sons: Bruce (Jennifer) of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Bill (Janine) of Union, Kentucky; her three grandchildren, Sara Bradbury Blevins (Bill) of Indianapolis, Indiana, Justin Bradbury (Elizabeth) of Union, Kentucky,; and Josh Bradbury of Union, Kentucky; and her four great-grandchildren, Kirsten (10) and Kaylin (8) Bradbury, Franklin (7) and Valerie (4) Blevins; her sister-in-law, June Miller and her two daughters, Sandy Hawk and Sharon James.
Dorothy's unconditional love, wonderful sense of humor, delicious cookies and pies, famous sweet ice tea, and requests to "pay the troll" (give her a hug and kiss) will be missed every day!
Private services will be held on May 30, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 W Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
In compliance with the public safety guidelines for the 2020 Covid19 pandemic, the service is limited to invitation only. The family appreciates your understanding of this limitation.
Memorials may be directed to Friends Memorial Church, 418 West Adams Street, Muncie, Indiana 47305, (765) 288-5061.
Dorothy's full obituary and posting online condolences are available at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020