|
|
Dorothy C. (Goad_ Sarah
Muncie - Dorothy C. (Goad) Sarah, 86, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Elmcroft of Muncie.
She was born on January 28, 1934 in Muncie, the daughter of William and Nellie Grace (Parish) Goad.
Dorothy graduated from Muncie Central High School. On November 27, 1952 she married the love of her life, David "Gene" Sarah at the First Brethren Church in Muncie.
Mrs. Sarah worked for Indiana Bridge, Morrison Galliher Insurance, and International Order of Foresters. Retiring from International Order of Foresters in 2001.
Dorothy's greatest love was her family. She loved taking care of her family, spending time with her family, and going on the annual Florida trip with her family.
Survivors include one son, William "Bill" Sarah (wife, Debbie) of Muncie; one daughter, Debbie Buck (husband, Jeff) of Ft. Wayne; three grandchildren, Amy Wright (husband, Matt) of West Lafayette, Abigail Falloon (husband, Brian) of Muncie and David Sarah (wife, Shauna) of Anderson; six great-grandchildren, Jacob Wright, Mason Wright, Ainsley Falloon, Caleb Sarah, Brea Falloon and Calia Falloon; one sister, Peggy Hart; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, David "Gene" E. Sarah, and nine siblings, Charles Goad, Alexander Goad, Eugene Goad, Harry Goad, Richard Goad, Virgil Goad, Dale Goad, Helen Goad, and Linda Goad.
Services for Dorothy will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Muncie Masonic Association, P.O. Box 363, Muncie, Indiana 47308.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020