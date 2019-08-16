|
|
Dorothy Cooper
Muncie - Dorothy Cooper, 85, of Muncie, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at home. She was born on November 21, 1933 in Muncie, to the late Charles Leonard and Minnie (Best) Atchley. She attended Royerton High School and proudly received her GED with honors in 2007.
Dorothy and her husband Virgle enjoyed running an antique business for over 50 years. Dorothy enjoyed re-finishing furniture. She was a long-time member of True Light Baptist Church in Muncie. She loved her family, church friends, traveling, and spending several winters in Gulf Shores.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Virgle Cooper; son, Gary (wife, Deanna) of Leesburg, IN; daughter, Kathy Davis of Muncie; sister, Betty Topper of Kokomo; sister-in-law, Carolyn Atchley of Muncie; 7 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Charles Leonard Atchley, Jr. and Jimmy Atchley; son-in-law, Jesse Davis; and 2 grandsons.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home, with Pastor Dennis Trimble officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to True Light Baptist Church, 805 North Country Club Road, Muncie, IN 47303. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 16, 2019