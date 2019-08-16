Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Cooper


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Cooper Obituary
Dorothy Cooper

Muncie - Dorothy Cooper, 85, of Muncie, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at home. She was born on November 21, 1933 in Muncie, to the late Charles Leonard and Minnie (Best) Atchley. She attended Royerton High School and proudly received her GED with honors in 2007.

Dorothy and her husband Virgle enjoyed running an antique business for over 50 years. Dorothy enjoyed re-finishing furniture. She was a long-time member of True Light Baptist Church in Muncie. She loved her family, church friends, traveling, and spending several winters in Gulf Shores.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Virgle Cooper; son, Gary (wife, Deanna) of Leesburg, IN; daughter, Kathy Davis of Muncie; sister, Betty Topper of Kokomo; sister-in-law, Carolyn Atchley of Muncie; 7 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Charles Leonard Atchley, Jr. and Jimmy Atchley; son-in-law, Jesse Davis; and 2 grandsons.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home, with Pastor Dennis Trimble officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to True Light Baptist Church, 805 North Country Club Road, Muncie, IN 47303. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
Download Now