Dorothy Emmalene (Grove) Grissom
Muncie - Dorothy Emmalene (Grove) Grissom, 90, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie, IN.
She was born November 3, 1930 in Warren County (Pleasant Cove community) Tennessee to Charlie W. And Bertha M. (Bouldin) Grove.
She attended Warren County schools, graduating from Central High School, McMinnville, TN in 1949. She worked for General Shoe before marrying Jimmy B. Grissom on September 22, 1956 and moving to Muncie, IN to make their permanent home. Dorothy retired from Ball State University.
She enjoyed her garden flowers, providing goodies for her family, and prided herself on being a family-oriented homemaker. She was a member of Towne Acres church of Christ.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law Melody and Tim Crehan, Muncie, IN, grandchildren Jill, Noblesville, IN, Jordan, Muncie, IN and Jase (Jessica) Crehan, Muncie, IN, and extended family in Tennessee.
Visitation was from 4-6 pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Towne Acres church of Christ, 2411 E. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN with a service immediately following.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.