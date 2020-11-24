1/1
Dorothy Emmalene (Grove) Grissom
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Emmalene (Grove) Grissom

Muncie - Dorothy Emmalene (Grove) Grissom, 90, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie, IN.

She was born November 3, 1930 in Warren County (Pleasant Cove community) Tennessee to Charlie W. And Bertha M. (Bouldin) Grove.

She attended Warren County schools, graduating from Central High School, McMinnville, TN in 1949. She worked for General Shoe before marrying Jimmy B. Grissom on September 22, 1956 and moving to Muncie, IN to make their permanent home. Dorothy retired from Ball State University.

She enjoyed her garden flowers, providing goodies for her family, and prided herself on being a family-oriented homemaker. She was a member of Towne Acres church of Christ.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law Melody and Tim Crehan, Muncie, IN, grandchildren Jill, Noblesville, IN, Jordan, Muncie, IN and Jase (Jessica) Crehan, Muncie, IN, and extended family in Tennessee.

Visitation was from 4-6 pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Towne Acres church of Christ, 2411 E. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN with a service immediately following.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Towne Acres church of Christ
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Service
Towne Acres church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved