Dorothy Hawkins
Muncie - Dorothy Mae Lee Hawkins, who turned 100 years old in October, peacefully passed away on March 21st in South Bend, Indiana after a short illness. She was born in Bedford Indiana on October 25, 1918. After graduating from high school in 1938 she moved to Muncie, IN. She married Austin Ross Hawkins on February 19, 1941. Following her husband's death in 1964 she worked at the Cardinal Card Shop where she stayed until they closed.
During this time Dorothy participated in league bowling for over 30 years with the Kegglests. In addition, she was an active member of Riverside United Methodist Church and their women's organization.
After the closing of the Cardinal Shop, Dorothy, lovingly known as Dot, started baby sitting and for the next 30 years she touched the lives of many children and their families. Her caring spirit is reflective in the love they had for her.
In retirement, Dorothy enjoyed following the Pacer's, watching them on TV as well as attending games in Indianapolis, including several playoff games. Keeping up with the scores/stats and players, she enjoyed each season. Additionally, she loved to play cards with friends and neighbors, putting together jigsaw puzzles and doing word searches.
She is survived by her son Gary Ross Hawkins (Christine Derdak-Hawkins), grandsons Jay and Dareion Hawkins, nieces and nephews, Sherry Cummings, Robert Simerly, Eddie Jo Lee and Jim Miles and Lee Sharkitt (who kept her up to date with the pacers once she moved to South Bend) nephews, great nieces Holly and Heather.
In January 2018, Dorothy moved to South Bend to be closer to her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Cecil Lee and Grace Ritchison Lee, her husband Austin Ross, her brother Cecil Paul (Eddie), her sisters; Viola Anderson, Lucy Simerly, Mary Francis Miles Bartlett and Betty Jean Sharkett as well as her niece Sheila Sharkett.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 1:00 P.M. at Parson Mortuary with Pastor John A. Young officiating. Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery next to her husband.
Friends may call at Parson Mortuary on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 10:30 A. M. until service time.
A special thanks her friends who chose to stay involved in her life. Memorial contributions may be made to Open Door Clinic in Muncie, IN.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 24, 2019