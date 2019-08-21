|
|
Dorothy J. Bezy
Muncie - Dorothy J. Bezy, 98, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Bethel Pointe.
She was born in Muncie on January 20, 1921, the daughter of Joseph and Alma (Parcher) Jenkinson and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1939.
Dorothy spent most of her life as a homemaker and later worked for Ball Stores. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings and cooking and baking. She also loved gardening and playing cards. Dorothy was a very active, life-long member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
Survivors include her two sons, John Bezy (wife, Cynthia) and Jim Bezy (wife, Dawn); her grandchildren, Jennifer Bezy, Paul Bezy (wife, Bree), Lisa Markwell (husband, John), Ann Mathur (husband, Saurabh), Chris Bezy, James Bezy, Cathy Rittenhouse (husband, Jason) and Angela Watts (husband, Jeff); twenty-one great-grandchildren; a sister, Bernice Reese; a brother, Ed Jenkinson; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Bezy in 1986; two brothers, Louis Jenkinson and Richard Jenkinson; a sister, Agnes Bell; and her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 in St. Lawrence Catholic Church with Father David Hellmann presiding. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 East Charles St., Muncie, Indiana 47305.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 21, 2019