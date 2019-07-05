|
Dorothy J. Blankenship
Muncie - Dorothy J. Blankenship, 94, Muncie, passed away Tuesday morning, July 2, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born Saturday, August 16, 1924, in Muncie, the daughter of Lee and Tillie (Morgan) Case. Dorothy enjoyed cooking, baking, and making candy. She really enjoyed going shopping and going to the beach. Dorothy loved spending time with her family. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was always the "life of the party". Dorothy will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Survivors include two sons, Darrell Wilson, and Jack Blankenship; daughter, Barbara (husband, Mike) Hannon, (Mike was her favorite son-in-law of all time); many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces, including Joan Dampier and the Goforth family.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Cecil Case, and Wallace Case; five sisters, Margarite Foust, Helen Leadbetter, Pauline Bratten, Marie Bryant, and Mary Gibson.
Services will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Joe Prewitt officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 5, 2019