Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Daleville
8212 South Walnut Street
Daleville, IN 47334
765-378-3242
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Daleville United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Daleville United Methodist Church
Dorothy Jeanette "Dottie" Downing


1924 - 2019
Dorothy Jeanette "Dottie" Downing Obituary
Dorothy "Dottie" Jeanette Downing

Indianapolis - Dorothy "Dottie" Jeanette Downing (Justus), 95, former resident of Daleville, passed away December 18, 2019 at St. Franciscan Hospice in Indianapolis.

She was born June 17, 1924, in Switz City, Indiana, the daughter of Loam and Blanche Frey Justus. She was a graduate of Switz High School and Methodist Hospital School of Nursing. She was an R.N. at Ball Memorial Hospital Emergency Room for 14 years.

She was a member of the Daleville United Methodist Church and the Daleville Order of the Easter Star.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Harry, and sister: Mary Jo Miller.

Survivors are her children: Linda Handy (Jim) of Bargersville and Harry E. Downing III (Robin) of Tallahassee, FL, grandchildren: Ryan Handy and Erin Handy of Indianapolis, Dr. Kaitlin Handy of Columbus, Ohio, Shawn Downing of Gray, GA, Kristopher Downing and H. Andrew Downing of Tallahassee, FL, 2 nephews: Nick Miller and Kenneth Miller.

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 1:00 PM at the Daleville United Methodist Church with Pastor Glen Perkins officiating. Burial will be in Washington Park East in Indianapolis.

Friends may call on Monday at the church from 11:00 am until the time of the service.

Memorials may be made to the Daleville United Methodist Church.

Online guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
