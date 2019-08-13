|
Dorothy "Dottie" Kratz
Muncie - Dorothy "Dottie" Kratz passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at age 88.
She was born on June 14, 1931 to Bertha J. and John D. Fenton in Camden, New Jersey. She grew up in Detroit, Michigan where she met and married her childhood sweetheart, Ronald A. Kratz, who preceded her in death and to whom she was married for 67 years.
Dorothy's friends called her "Dottie"; her three sons and daughters-in-law called her "Mom"; her six grandchildren called her "Gramma Dot" and her four great-grandchildren called her "Wonderful Dot". Wonderful she was! A devoted wife and mother, and loyal friend, when Dottie wasn't getting Ron a half of cup of coffee, she was always there for anyone who needed a sympathetic ear, thoughtful advice, and a kind word. My goodness, she will be missed!
Dottie and Ron were founding members of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on the Ball State campus. She was a dedicated supporter of Muncie Civic Theater and enjoyed the many concerts, plays and musicals performed at Ball State. She also cherished the many friendships that she made in the Muncie Red Hat Society.
Dottie is survived by her three sons, Don Kratz (Patricia), Ron Kratz, Jr. (Barbara), and Ken Kratz (Susan); her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be at 9:00 am, Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1200 W. Riverside Avenue, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Immediately after the Funeral Mass, entombment will follow at the Garden of Memories, north of Muncie.
Relax Ron, Dottie's with you in heaven and there is plenty of time for that second half cup of coffee!
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 13, 2019