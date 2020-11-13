Dorothy Mae Clock
Dorothy Mae Clock, 96, of Gaston, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital with her children by her side.
Dorothy Mae was born December 7, 1923 in Gaston to the late Earl and May Parkison. She graduated from Gaston High School in 1941 and married her high school sweetheart, Harold Clock. They raised a daughter, Janice, and twin sons, Gerald and Darrell. For the next 56 years, they were partners in a farming and livestock operation in northern Delaware County. They raised and showed Angus cattle and sold eggs for almost 50 years.
Dorothy Mae was a member of the Eastern Star in Matthews and the Gaston United Methodist Church where she taught the same Sunday School class for 68 years. She also belonged to the United Methodist Women and took great pride in serving her community. She had an unwavering belief in Christian values and put the needs of others before her own.
Dorothy Mae's specialty was her famous angel food cake. She was a big basketball fan and rarely missed a high school sporting event, especially if her children or grandchildren were playing. She had a special way with animals whether they were calves, puppies, or barnyard cats, and could tame them with her voice.
Dorothy Mae was treasured by her family. Survivors include a daughter, Janice Niswander; son, Gerald (Sheryl); daughter in law, Jeni Clock; grandchildren, Stephanie Detamore (husband Kurt), Christy Keeley (husband Brett), Chad Clock (wife Kim), Charlie Clock, Jason Bousman (wife Angela), Daniel Bousman, Abbi Rudy (husband Chad), Andy Clock (wife Beth); 19 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Joe Evans (wife Roberta) and her rescue dog, Goldie.
Dorothy Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lee Clock and son, Darrell Clock.
A funeral service to celebrate Dorothy Mae's life will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Gaston United Methodist Church, 105 N. Main St., Gaston, IN 47342. Pastor John Long will officiate. Burial will follow in Matthews Cemetery.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember form 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Wednesday at the Gaston United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Gaston United Methodist Church.
