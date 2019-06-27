|
Dorothy Mae Ingram
Yorktown - Dorothy Mae Ingram, 82, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Yorktown Manor in Yorktown, Indiana, following an extended illness.
She was born on Monday, March 8, 1937, in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Robert and Mary (Macy) Dunlap, and resided in the Muncie area her entire life. Dorothy worked at a waitress at Richard's for several years and was a member of Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church, where she remained devout in her faith, being a lifelong Christian. She enjoyed rummage sales, bowling, cooking, baking, and making fudge. Dorothy was a true family matriarch, the glue that held the family together.
Survivors include her sons, Carl Ingram Jr., Johnny E. Ingram Sr., and Steve Ingram; five grandchildren, Johnny E. Ingram Jr., Russell J. Ingram, Jennifer S. Ingram, Angela R. Whaley, and Lydia J. Dorton; numerous great-grandchildren; one brother, Jim Dunlap; and her twin sister, Doris Beaty; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Carl E. Ingram Sr.; and her son, Russell Ingram.
Services to honor Dorothy will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church, 7500 Wheeling Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47303. Burial will follow in Garden of Memory Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Star Press on June 27, 2019