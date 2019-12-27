|
Dorothy Mae Werbil
Indianapolis - Dorothy Mae Werbil, 95 of Indianapolis and formally of Muncie, died Thursday morning, December 26, 2019 at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis. She was born November 16, 1924 in Indianapolis and was the daughter of the late Benjamin & Mable (Davis) Pedlow.
Dorothy was a 1941 graduate of Muncie Central High School. She was an outstanding baker and had been the pie maker for the former Rustic Cabin Restaurant in Royerton. While in school at Muncie Central she was a member of the archery team. She loved to cook, sew and be with her family.
Dorothy is survived by her two sons David Werbil (Jennifer) of Indianapolis and Gary Werbil (Doris) of Raleigh, NC; two grandchildren Lee Werbil of Raleigh, NC and Lindsay Clement (Craig) of Kingston, Ontario; three great-grandchildren Kara Werbil, Mason Werbil and Piper Clement. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband Olin Werbil; brother Walter Pedlow and a sister Martha Counts.
Funeral Services for Dorothy will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home with Rev. Thomas York officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
