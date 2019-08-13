|
|
Dorothy Marlene Conley
Winchester, IN - Dorothy Marilene Conley, 86, of Winchester, IN , passed away Friday, August 9th, 2019 at Willow Bend Living Center, in Muncie, IN. Dorothy was born in Colbert, AL, on February 8, 1933 a daughter of the late Mary Alma (Simpson) and Glover Franklin Pennington. She attended Sheffield High School in Alabama, completed Bible College and was a member of First Nazarene Church of Winchester, IN. Dorothy was the widow of Paul Conley who she happily married on July 16, 1958. She was a devoted wife and mother for over 59 years. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School, bible study groups, women's friendship club, artwork, poetry, reading, crocheting, cross stitching, flowers, and was an excellent cook known for her delicious cornbread dressing. Dorothy is survived by four children; Patsy Swartz of Winchester, Connie Meranda (Steve Lawhun) of Farmland, Lesa Sutherland (husband John) of Farmland, and Ray Conley (Deanna Stonebraker) of Muncie, ten grandchildren; Tony, Tina, Angela, Michael, Chad, Brandy, Jered, Zachariah, Kara, and Jennifer, many great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Paul. Friends are invited to call Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 11-1 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Farmland Chapel. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Danny Hines officiating. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery, Farmland, IN. Special thanks to Parker Health Care & Rehabilitation Center and Willow Bend Living Center for their wonderful care during Dorothy's stay. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Farmland Chapel.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 13, 2019