Dorothy Powell
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Powell

Dorothy Powell, 93, passed away on Saturday evening, May 23, 2020 at Signature Health Care.

She was born on January 25, 1927 in Dunville, Kentucky, the daughter of Chester and Minnie (Stevens) Pierce. On February 1, 1944 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, she married Thomas W. Powell.

Dorothy was a homemaker who lovingly cared for her family and home and was a former member of Corinth Congregational Christian Church.

She enjoyed working in her garden and yard.

Surviving are two sons, Mike Powell (wife, Sherry) of Muncie and James A. Powell (wife, Denise) of Tarpon Springs, FL; five grandchildren, Laura Heidorn (husband, Brian) of Cincinnati, OH, Amy Bane of Centerville, Rachel Wala (husband, Kurt) of Trinity, FL, Natalie Powell (fiancé, Devan Dittmar) of Holiday, FL and Robin Miller of Holiday, FL; and six great-grandchildren, Alia, Noah, Lauren (husband, Brandon Watson), Alexa, Carson and Andrea.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Thomas W. Powell on July 9, 2009; two brothers, Bill Pierce and Jim Pierce; and two sisters, Lois Gilpin and Ruby Gilpin.

Graveside Services will be private and burial will be held in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to Kindred Hospice Foundation, 3350 Riverwood Parkway, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30339 or online at www.kindredhealthcare.com-donation-form or to Cancer Services of East Central Indiana- Little Red Door, 2311 W. Jackson, Muncie, IN 47303 or online at www.littlereddooreci.org/donate.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved