Dorothy Powell
Dorothy Powell, 93, passed away on Saturday evening, May 23, 2020 at Signature Health Care.
She was born on January 25, 1927 in Dunville, Kentucky, the daughter of Chester and Minnie (Stevens) Pierce. On February 1, 1944 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, she married Thomas W. Powell.
Dorothy was a homemaker who lovingly cared for her family and home and was a former member of Corinth Congregational Christian Church.
She enjoyed working in her garden and yard.
Surviving are two sons, Mike Powell (wife, Sherry) of Muncie and James A. Powell (wife, Denise) of Tarpon Springs, FL; five grandchildren, Laura Heidorn (husband, Brian) of Cincinnati, OH, Amy Bane of Centerville, Rachel Wala (husband, Kurt) of Trinity, FL, Natalie Powell (fiancé, Devan Dittmar) of Holiday, FL and Robin Miller of Holiday, FL; and six great-grandchildren, Alia, Noah, Lauren (husband, Brandon Watson), Alexa, Carson and Andrea.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Thomas W. Powell on July 9, 2009; two brothers, Bill Pierce and Jim Pierce; and two sisters, Lois Gilpin and Ruby Gilpin.
Graveside Services will be private and burial will be held in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to Kindred Hospice Foundation, 3350 Riverwood Parkway, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30339 or online at www.kindredhealthcare.com-donation-form or to Cancer Services of East Central Indiana- Little Red Door, 2311 W. Jackson, Muncie, IN 47303 or online at www.littlereddooreci.org/donate.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 28 to May 29, 2020.