|
|
Dorothy S. "Dottie" Johnson
Muncie - Dorothy S. "Dottie" Johnson, 104, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Westminster Village.
She was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on December 29, 1915, the daughter of Errett and Mary Shaw. Dottie grew up in Brazil and graduated from Brazil High School in 1934. She was a champion tennis player as a youth in Brazil.
Widowed at 40, Dottie went to work to support her family. She worked for Ontario Corporation, Warner Gear, Industrial Trust and finally retired as an administrative assistant in the trust department for First Merchants Bank at the age of 70 in 1985.
Dottie was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church where she was active in the choir. She was a gifted musician and enjoyed playing piano. Always social, Dorothy was an active member of the Republican Party and an avid bridge player. She enjoyed attending musicals and Ball State University athletic events. She also enjoyed watching the Indianapolis Pacers and Indianapolis Colts, along with the Cincinnati Reds.
Survivors include her three children, Guy Johnson (wife, Kathleen) of Indianapolis, Lindley Johnson of Oak Park, Illinois and Chella Gehrett (husband, Jon) of Eugene, Oregon; her grandchildren, G. Allen Johnson, Kristin Johnson, Richard Wellner (wife, Beth), Christopher Wellner (Marah Curtis), Matthew Wellner (wife, Christine), Ashlyn Gehrett and Hollis Gehrett (husband Johan Bonilla); also surviving are seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy L. Johnson Sr. in 1956; a sister, Bonnie Jean Williams; her brother, Richard Shaw; along with her parents.
Services will be 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday at the mortuary.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Westminster Village and the nursing and care staff of Bristol Court for all of their loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Westminster Village Foundation, 5801 W. Bethel Ave., Muncie, IN 47304.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020