Williamson, Spencer & Penrod Funeral Homes Llc
208 N Commerce St
Portland, IN 47371
(260) 726-7111
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Gravel Hill Cemetery,
Dorothy "Dottie" Sanders


1932 - 2019
Dorothy "Dottie" Sanders Obituary
Dorothy "Dottie" Sanders

Muncie - Dorothy "Dottie" Sanders, age 87, a resident of Muncie, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Morrison Woods in Muncie. She was a former Jay County resident.

Dorothy was born on January 31, 1932, in Jay County, the daughter of Clarence and Hazel (Harden) Myers. She worked for Value City Furniture in Muncie, owned and operated The Treasure Chest for 8 years in Muncie and was a Realtor for Paul Davis Real Estate in Muncie for 8 years, retiring in 1993.

Survivors include:1 son: Buddie Sanders (wife Tammy) - Sarasota, Florida. 4 brothers: James Myers (wife Mary) - Pennville, Indiana; Robert Myers (wife Karen) - rural Albany, Indiana; Donald Myers (wife Marilyn) - rural Geneva, Indiana; Ronald Myers (wife Cheryl) - Montpelier, Indiana. 3 sisters: Pauline Carpenter - Portland, Indiana; Bonnie Hammil - Sebring, Florida; Rosella Bauman - Pennville, Indiana.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 12 noon - 1p.m. at Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Pastor Gil Alicea will officiate and burial will follow in Gravel Hill Cemetery, west of Bryant.

Memorials may be directed towards the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be sent to www.williamsonspencer.com.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 8, 2019
