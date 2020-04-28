Services
Dorothy Tobin


1929 - 2020
Dorothy Tobin Obituary
Dorothy Tobin

Muncie - Dorothy Tobin, 90, passed away April 27, 2020. She was born August 9th,1929 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Walter Larkey and Lena Moss. Dorothy was a graduate from Burris High School who loved tending to her yard and garden, she had an excellent sense of humor and an infectious laugh to match. She enjoyed having lunch at Pizza King but especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was known by all as, "Granny".

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Bob) Shrieve of Warsaw, IN; Son, Mike (Teena) Petro of Gaston, IN; Sister, Thelma Ann (Jack) Peckinpaugh of Muncie, IN; Brother, Jerry Larkey of Walcottville, IN; Grandsons, Brian (Brooke) Shrieve of Muncie, Rob (Jessie) Shrieve of South Carolina, Brandon and Kameron Petro of Gaston, IN; Nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and step-father Austin Moss; Husband, William T. Tobin; and her son, Timothy Allen Petro.

There will be private family memorial services held for Dorothy at a later time. Donations can be made in memory of Dorothy to the Muncie Mission, 1725 S. Liberty St. Muncie, IN 47302, or ARF, 1209 W. Riggin Rd. Muncie, IN 47303.Online condolences may be shared at:

www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
