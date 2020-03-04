|
Dorsie R. Emerson
New Castle - Dorsie R. Emerson, 83, of New Castle passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Stonebrooke Rehabilitation Center. He was born August 19, 1936 in French Lick, WV.
Dorsie retired from Brooks Foods in Mt. Summit and also worked for the YMCA and the Salvation Army. He was a member of Open Arms Church in New Castle. Dorsie enjoyed Cincinnati Reds baseball, Western movies and country music, especially Loretta Lynn.
He is survived by four children, James (Amy) Emerson of Indianapolis, Billy Emerson of Lafayette, Tara Emerson of Indianapolis and Ann Emerson of New Castle; two grandchildren, Mason and Delaney Emerson; and a brother.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister.
Services will be held at 7:00 pm Friday, March 6, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Pastor Paul Davis officiating. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. prior to the service. You may express condolences or share a memory of Dorsie at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020