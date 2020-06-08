Dortha I. Grismore
Dortha I. Grismore, 97, of Muncie, Indiana, died at 6:15 am, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Muncie. She was born August 14, 1922 in a farm house in Richland Township, Miami County, Indiana to Frank and Cleo (Bunnel) Musselman.
Dortha was a 1940 graduate of Chili High School. She married Eugene B. Grismore in Chili on September 1, 1945; he died February 26, 2001. She was a homemaker and a farmer's wife. Dortha was a longtime member of the Roann Church of the Brethren and a former member of the Roann Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by two sons, David (Betty) Grismore of Englewood, Florida, and Roger (Pam) Grismore of Muncie, four grandchildren, Angela D. (Rod) Burns of Denver, Indiana, Shannon J. (Autumn) Grismore of Muncie, Rachelle Grismore of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Christina (Kyle) Martin of Goshen, Indiana, and eight great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and three sisters, Ethel Boswell, Bernice Young, and Frances Chester.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Friday, June 12, 2020 at Grandstaff-Hentgen Roann Chapel, 335 S. Chippewa Rd., Roann, with Pastor Wayne Balmer officiating. Burial will be in Chili Cemetery, Chili, Indiana. Friends may call 12:30-2:00 pm Friday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the WWII Honor Flight.
The Grismore family wishes to give a special thanks to the healthcare workers at Signature Healthcare in Muncie.
The memorial guest book for Dortha may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.