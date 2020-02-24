|
|
Dorthabelle Brown
Muncie - Dorthabelle Brown, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Golden Living Center.
She was born in Muncie on June 12, 1938. Dorthabelle was involved with Hillcroft Services for many years.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Goodman; and her brother, Robert Goodman.
Services will be 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. A private burial will take place in Beech Grove Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020