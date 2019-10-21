|
Douglas E. Chalfant
Hartford City, IN - Douglas Eugene Chalfant, 61, of Hartford City, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at his home Saturday morning, October 19, 2019.
Doug was born to Joseph and Betty (Sexton) Chalfant on March 19, 1958 in Randolph County, Indiana. Doug grew up on a dairy farm and was raised in the Friends Church. At a young age, his parents instilled within him a strong work ethic, faith in God and love of family. Doug graduated from Winchester High School in 1976 followed by a 24-year career working as a machine operator at BorgWarner. In 2006 Doug entered into a farming partnership with his father-in-law in Blackford County where he and his family relocated in 2012. In addition to farming, Doug owned and operated a gun business.
He was currently enjoying retirement; spending time with family, friends, days at the lake, traveling, fast rides, lending a helping hand, and having Luke, his beloved canine friend, by his side. He especially cherished each moment spent with his grandchildren, Claire and Isaiah.
Doug's greatest achievement is the legacy he leaves with his two sons. He devoted his life to Christ and demonstrated that no matter the hardships we face, God always...always has a plan for our lives. His life was an example of God's grace; giving thanks to God for letting him have another day on this earth and providing opportunities to share his testimony of miraculous healing with all who would listen. "You don't know what the future holds, you may not have tomorrow, and it's never too late to accept Jesus Christ into your heart."
Doug was a great man, loving father, grandfather and faithful husband, devoted to his family and he was a friend to many! Doug passed peacefully into Jesus's welcoming arms and is rejoicing with the angels in Heaven.
Doug is survived by his wife and "guardian angel" of 35 years Diane K. (Said) who never gave up on him, fought fiercely to protect and care for him, and loved him unconditionally; their two sons, Christopher (Abbey), Joel (girlfriend, Nicole); his granddaughter, Claire (the twinkle in his eye); and newly born grandson, Isaiah; all of whom live in Hartford City. Additional beloved survivors include his mother, Betty Chalfant; a sister, Debby (Steve) Acree; a brother, Greg (Lisa) Chalfant of Winchester; a nephew, Jason Enghaus; nieces Dana (Scott) Hartzell; Stephanie Chalfant; Deidre (Zacc) Conner; and 6 great nieces and nephews. Doug was preceded in death by his father, Joseph A. Chalfant.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Farmland Friends Church, Farmland, IN on Friday, October 25th with friend and Pastor, Frank Scott officiating; burial following at Hopewell Cemetery of Farmland, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24th and 1-2 on Friday, October 25th, at Farmland Friends Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the at . Envelopes will be provided at the church. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolence may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019