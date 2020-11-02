Douglas Eugene Parkison
Muncie - Douglas Eugene Parkison, 75, of Muncie, died Friday October 30, 2020 at IU Ball Memorial Hospital following a long battle with emphysema.
He was born January 26, 1945 in Muncie to Edgar and Clara Parkison. He was the youngest of nine children. He lived most of his life in Muncie.
He attended Muncie Central High School and served in the United States Army. As a child all he ever wanted to do was drive semi-trucks and that was exactly what he did for nearly 40 years. He retired from Delaware Warehouse and Distribution after logging many miles on the highway.
He enjoyed fishing, reading, playing cards and watching NASCAR and documentaries. He loved spending time with family eating, laughing and reminiscing.
The family would like to recognize Dr Daryl Morrical and Dr Kimberly Mauller for the years of wonderful, compassionate medical care they provided to Doug.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 47 years, Becky (Pitman) Parkison, whom he married December 7, 1973; his four children, Kimberly and Jake Bailey; Wanda and Allen Dytmire; Douglas Parkison Jr (fiance Kathy Eldridge), all of Muncie and Victoria and Mark Reynolds of El Segundo, CA; siblings, Jack Parkison and Nancy Bird; 2 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; brother in law, Don Pitman of Anderson; many nieces and nephews. He also had a bonus daughter, Shawn (Gibson) Cotton and 2 bonus grandchildren, as well as special niece Judy Gillentine.
He was preceeded in death by his parents, Edgar and Clara Parkison; in-laws, Donald and Beverly Riggs; siblings, Eudora Bright, Judy Cravens, Beverly Hall, Pattie Bright, Robert and Jerry Parkison; brother in law, Joel Pitman.
Services will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 West Isanogel Rd. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory with Military Rites by The United States Army and the Veterans of Delaware County.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel.
.