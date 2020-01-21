|
Dova Rae Smith
Albany - Dova Rae Smith, 90, went to be with the Lord on Sunday evening, January 19, 2020 at her son Tim's home in Yorktown.
She was born on August 31, 1929 in Muncie, the daughter of Claude M. and Ruth Lucille (Powell) Greene, Sr. and graduated from Royerton High School in 1947.
Dova Rae worked for Hamilton Equipment Company for 9 years; was co-owner and operator of the Flower Bazaar for 40 years and worked as a custodian for Ball State University for 17 years until her retirement in 1992.
She was a life-long member of White Chapel Congregational Christian Church, where she held many different positions in support of the congregation. She was an organizer for "All God's Children" for 8 years and also did Art Ministry through Chalk drawings for many years. Dova Rae was a devout Christian and was also devoted to her family.
Surviving are four children, Gary W. Smith of Yorktown, Stephen D. Smith (wife, Jackie) of Muncie, Timothy L. Smith (wife, Shirley Sue) of Yorktown and Robin R. Reid of Florida; twenty-eight grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren with another due in March and ten great-great grandchildren; one sister, Elaine J. Myers of Albany; one brother, Claude M. Greene, Jr. (wife, Becky) of Albany; friend and caretaker, Nancy Davis of Connersville; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members that were dear to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a great-grandson, Baby Hardin and one brother-in -law, Ray W. Myers.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Pastor Todd Castor and Pastor Chris Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be directed to White Chapel Congregational Christian Church, c/o Elaine Myers, 6709 E. Lewis Drive, Albany, IN 47320.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020