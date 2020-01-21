Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Resources
More Obituaries for Dova Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dova Rae Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dova Rae Smith Obituary
Dova Rae Smith

Albany - Dova Rae Smith, 90, went to be with the Lord on Sunday evening, January 19, 2020 at her son Tim's home in Yorktown.

She was born on August 31, 1929 in Muncie, the daughter of Claude M. and Ruth Lucille (Powell) Greene, Sr. and graduated from Royerton High School in 1947.

Dova Rae worked for Hamilton Equipment Company for 9 years; was co-owner and operator of the Flower Bazaar for 40 years and worked as a custodian for Ball State University for 17 years until her retirement in 1992.

She was a life-long member of White Chapel Congregational Christian Church, where she held many different positions in support of the congregation. She was an organizer for "All God's Children" for 8 years and also did Art Ministry through Chalk drawings for many years. Dova Rae was a devout Christian and was also devoted to her family.

Surviving are four children, Gary W. Smith of Yorktown, Stephen D. Smith (wife, Jackie) of Muncie, Timothy L. Smith (wife, Shirley Sue) of Yorktown and Robin R. Reid of Florida; twenty-eight grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren with another due in March and ten great-great grandchildren; one sister, Elaine J. Myers of Albany; one brother, Claude M. Greene, Jr. (wife, Becky) of Albany; friend and caretaker, Nancy Davis of Connersville; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members that were dear to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a great-grandson, Baby Hardin and one brother-in -law, Ray W. Myers.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Pastor Todd Castor and Pastor Chris Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be directed to White Chapel Congregational Christian Church, c/o Elaine Myers, 6709 E. Lewis Drive, Albany, IN 47320.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dova's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now