|
|
Duane Allen Huffman
Bradenton, FL - Duane Allen Huffman, 69 yrs old, passed away suddenly of natural causes, Sunday August 18, 2019 at his home in Bradenton, FL.
Duane was born November 10, 1949 in Muncie to Walter & Madonna (Everett) Huffman. He graduated from Daleville High School where he was a member of the basketball and cross-country teams. After high school, he attended and graduated from Ball State University with a degree in Education. He started his lifelong occupation as an educator at Muncie Central High School overseeing the DECA program and eventually starting their sports marketing program. He retired from Muncie Central in 2014 and relocated to Bradenton, FL to be with his son, daughter in-law, and grandkids.
Duane had a heart of gold and opened it to anyone he met along his journey. He loved so many people in so many ways it is difficult to fully capture. The endless list includes his parents, extended family and cousins, Daleville Bronco classmates, Muncie Central teachers, coaches, and students, his Colts and PU Boilermaker tailgate crew, any teammate or friend of his son, and more than anything his grandchildren. There was nothing more important to him then bringing joy to all those around him and he dedicated his entire life to making that happen.
Duane is survived by his son, Matthew Huffman and daughter in-law, Erin Huffman, of Bradenton, FL. Three grandchildren, Nolan, Brooks, & Alexa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Madonna Huffman.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, August 31 at the Horizon Convention Center, 401 S. High St. Muncie, IN 47305. Hours will be from 2:30pm - 5:30pm with a video presentation at 3:30pm honoring his life. Visitors are encouraged to bring a story of Duane to leave with the family. There will be opportunities following the video to share those stories directly with the audience as well.
The family can be reached at 941.567.9365 or [email protected] for additional questions.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 25, 2019